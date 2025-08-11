First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

