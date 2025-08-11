First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $120.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

