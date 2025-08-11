First American Trust FSB Sells 147 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $219,878,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $207.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $259.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

