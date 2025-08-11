Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 50,058 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,058 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $99,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

