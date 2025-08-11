Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 36,483 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,483 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $327,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

