Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 21,311 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.05% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,388,000.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

