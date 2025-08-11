Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VB opened at $240.12 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

