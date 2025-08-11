Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 2.46% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $61,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $79.86.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.