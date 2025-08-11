Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 2.46% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $61,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.