Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,919,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESGV opened at $112.95 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

