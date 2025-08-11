Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $111.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.33% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $111,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $92.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

