Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,439,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

