Financial Analysis: Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) vs. J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 J.B. Hunt Transport Services 0 10 11 1 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus price target of $164.9048, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Given J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J.B. Hunt Transport Services is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and J.B. Hunt Transport Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $32.72 million 2.89 -$2.09 million N/A N/A J.B. Hunt Transport Services $12.09 billion 1.12 $570.89 million $5.50 25.35

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A J.B. Hunt Transport Services 4.59% 14.26% 6.69%

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 118,171 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet of 100,825 units; and manages a fleet of 5,944 company-owned tractors, 436 independent contractor trucks, and 7,567 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 12,574 company-owned trucks, 674 customer-owned trucks, and 4 contractor trucks. The company also operates 27,194 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 5,406 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload, as well as dry-van and intermodal solutions; online multimodal marketplace; and logistics management for customers to outsource their transportation functions. The FMS segment offers delivery services through 1,166 company-owned trucks, 225 customer-owned trucks, and 20 independent contractor trucks; and 1,212 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 102 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment provides dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways through 27 company-owned tractors and 13,561 company-owned trailers. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

