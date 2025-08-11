Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Fiera Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer Luca Emilio Pontillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.89, for a total transaction of C$58,898.00. Also, Director Guy Masson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,148.00. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$6.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$10.92.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

