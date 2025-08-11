Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

