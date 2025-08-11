Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,256,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,106,000 after buying an additional 1,550,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $106.79 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

