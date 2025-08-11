Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $58,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $2,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $195.26 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

