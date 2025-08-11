Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. JBGlobal.com LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. This represents a 20.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $88,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,828.57. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,076,609 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.