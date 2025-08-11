Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

