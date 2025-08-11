Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,375,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $158.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

