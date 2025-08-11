Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.99 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 201.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 115,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE ARW opened at $120.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

