Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,853 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

