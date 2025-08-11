Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 225,138 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

