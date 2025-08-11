Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 344,064 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344,064 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.07% of First Majestic Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.72. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -6.90%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

