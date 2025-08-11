Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after acquiring an additional 441,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,563,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,061.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 729.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

