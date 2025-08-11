Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 166.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 13.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $113.08.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

