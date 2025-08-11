Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 11,894 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Credicorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.25.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP stock opened at $248.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.50. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $249.63.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $10.9577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.87%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

