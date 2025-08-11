Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 13,880 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 346.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 7.4%

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $115.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

