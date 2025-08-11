Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $92,607,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

ET opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

