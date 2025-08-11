Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Receives $6.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.
NASDAQ ELVA opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
