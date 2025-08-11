Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Receives $6.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Electrovaya by 100.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Electrovaya by 69.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 308,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,896 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Electrovaya by 7.2% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Electrovaya by 133.9% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 225,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electrovaya by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELVA opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

