Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 25th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $136,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.5% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

