Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 864.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVV opened at $10.17 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

