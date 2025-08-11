Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 225.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.8%.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.2%

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

