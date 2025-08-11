Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2025

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 225.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.8%.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.2%

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.