Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,461 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.8%

ELV opened at $294.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.17 and a 200 day moving average of $385.28.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

