Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 4.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mplx worth $101,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 1,161,714 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $41,917,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

