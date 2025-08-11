Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $31.04 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after buying an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after buying an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,343,000 after buying an additional 410,734 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $430.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

