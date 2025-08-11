Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $178,342,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 222,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,048,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,893,000 after buying an additional 96,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,616,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,934,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,603,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.78 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

