Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 194,015 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after acquiring an additional 611,323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 309.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NWG opened at $14.16 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

