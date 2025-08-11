Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 8,570 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

