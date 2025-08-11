E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on E.W. Scripps from $2.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $540.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 155.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,055,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 558,818 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 558,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 493,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.