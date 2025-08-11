Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.2%

Driven Brands stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,742,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

