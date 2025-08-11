Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,833 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dover by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 319,319 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dover by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,260,000 after buying an additional 300,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.3%

DOV stock opened at $173.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

