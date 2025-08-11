DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DLY opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

