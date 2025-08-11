Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Increased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $96,723,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 77,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.80 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

