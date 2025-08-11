Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3,652.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,563,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

