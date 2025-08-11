Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Position Raised by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $50,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 58,474 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $68.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $69.19.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

