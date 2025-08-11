Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Trimmed by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.