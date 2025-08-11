Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Boosted by Mustard Seed Financial LLC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $35.18 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

