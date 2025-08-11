DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

