Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $33.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

