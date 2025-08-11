Deutsche Bank AG Sells 44,344 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,344 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.60% of Twilio worth $89,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $301,258,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after buying an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after buying an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,108,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,855,000 after buying an additional 96,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.74.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $98.59 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 821.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

